The Grossest Words In English Language

And “moist” isn’t even at the top of the list! Can you believe that?

Someone with too much time on their hands (and a passion for grossing people out, no doubt) compiled a MASTER list of what North Americans think are the grossest words in our language. They took several different surveys & polls from the past ten years to compile the definitive, cringe-inducing, reader-discretion-is-advised list of words.

Are you ready? To be grossed out or start fights?

The Top 10 Grossest Words In The English Language:

1. “Pus.” It’s the clear winner, partly because a lot of WOMEN voted for it.

2. “Phlegm”

3. “Seepage.” It’s the grossest word according to men.

4. “Moist”

5. “Splooge”

6. “Fester”

7. “Mucus”

8. “Ooze”

9. “Putrid”

10. “Curd.” As in cheese curds.

To me, personally, there’s no such thing as a “gross” word that I’m against hearing or using. In fact, “putrid” is the kind of big word that sounds intelligent, I need to find reasons to use it in a sentence now! But, there is a word that gives me the willies, not exactly grosses me out…and that word is “sliced”, specifically talking about wounds. Gets me every time.

