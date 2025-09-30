A grilled Ribeye from a restaurant is the most popular way to eat a steak, according to "State of Steaks" reports

Steak is one of the most common but coveted meals in North America. When you decide it's steak night, a series of questions comes to mind, such as what cut and size do I want? How do I want it cooked, and how will it be prepared?

A report, the first-ever "State of Steaks," was released, taking a deep dive into how people satisfy their carnivorous urges and how restaurants can improve the diners' experience.

According to the report done by Cargill, diners gravitate toward the "Big Four" steak cuts – ribeye, sirloin, filet, and New York strip.

Ribeye came out on top with 52 % ordering the cut, while older diners also lean toward prime rib, a favourite among the boomer crowd.

Grilling comes out on top as the best way to prepare it. Seventy-three percent of consumers prefer this classic method. Smoked steak appeals to 21%, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z, while braised steak also finds favour among younger diners.

One of the great things about steak is its accessibility. Diners don't have to go to a fancy restaurant to get it. The study found that 90% of steak dinners are ordered at "casual chains"

However, according to the report, a quarter of diners reported being dissatisfied with their last steak dinner.

Cargill hopes the findings will help restaurants improve their menu items.

Feature image by Gonzalo Guzman via Pexels