Fan who paid 12 Grand to be the roadie for Gene Simmons says, " It was worth it"

The man who spent over $12 thousand to be Gene Simmons's roadie says, "It was worth it."

52-year-old Dwayne Rosado, a retired corrections sergeant, told the New York Times "I'm not going to die with a lot of money. I'm going to die happy.

A few months ago, Simmons advertised the opportunity to be his roadie for the day during his current solo tour.

The job would have many perks, including having a meal together and being on stage. However, the cost was steep.

But when you are a huge Simmons/Kiss fan, money is secondary.

Rosado decided the tab was worth it, and he was able to bring his teenage son along for the show in Red Bank, NJ, on May 9.

In an interview with the New York Times, Rosado says the day consisted of a two-hour dinner where Simmons answered questions on everything from how he lost his virginity to the value of limited liability corporations.

There wasn't much roadie work, but the father and son did get to play instruments during the soundcheck.

The due were also introduced to the crowd, and the pair got

a final private meeting with Simmons after the show.

Rosado says it was "Absolutely" worth it.

" Nothing can beat tonight. It's cemented in Kisstory now, because it's going to be on YouTube and everything else. So I'll get to look back and see that moment forever."

Feature image via Youtube