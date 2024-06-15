Gordon Ramsay Shares Father’s Day Message After Surviving Bicycle Accident

Gordon Ramsay, known for his TV shows and Michelin-starred restaurants, has a softer side when it comes to being a dad. He’s got five kids: Megan, twins Holly and Jack, Matilda (who’s often called Tilly), and little Oscar. Ramsay’s a hands-on dad who loves to spend time with his family, despite his busy schedule. You’ll often see him posting proud moments with his kids on social media. With his love for his kids, Gordon found it very important to share a scary story for him.

This Father’s Day weekend he shares the story of his recent accident on his bicycle and the importance of wearing a helmet. Ramsay’s bruising on his side is quite shocking and he shows great appreciation for the medical team that worked on him at the Connecticut hospital.