The Glorious Sons: A Canadian Rock Band on the Rise

The Glorious Sons, a Canadian rock band hailing from Kingston, Ontario, have emerged as one of the country's most beloved and influential musical acts. Their blend of anthemic rock, heartfelt lyrics, and electrifying live performances has captivated audiences both domestically and internationally.

With their upcoming appearance at the 2024 Birthday Bash, this seems like the perfect time to delve into the band's history, musical evolution, and impact on the Canadian music scene.

How the Glorious Sons Got Started

The Glorious Sons were formed in 2011 by brothers Brett (lead singer) and Jay Emmons (guitar, vocals), along with their friends Andrew Young (guitar, vocals), Adam Paquette (drums, vocals), and Chris Huot (bass).

The band's early years were marked by their dedication to crafting a sound that was both authentic and engaging. They honed their skills through countless hours of practice and live performances, building a strong local following in Kingston and surrounding areas.

Prior to getting together, Jay and Chris were playing for a band in the Kingston area, while Andrew and Adam jammed away in a garage. Brett, who had left school to pursue music, was out in Halifax at the time. Knowing things weren’t going well for Brett, Jay called him up and offered him a construction job back in Ontario. When Brett returned to Kingston, the five musicians got together and started the Sons.

“What we do is we go out there, and we sweat our asses off and we work as hard as we can for everybody who comes to see the show. And as long as everybody’s still coming, and you still get 600 people in a small room, you know, and they’re all sweating and screaming, and everybody’s giving their all, then rock ‘n roll will never die.” — Brett Emmons

Their energetic shows, which featured impromptu covers and audience interactions, helped them quickly build a local fan base. This grassroots approach laid the foundation for their future success.

Releasing Their First Album

Before releasing their debut album, The Glorious Sons released their first EP, Shapeless Art, in 2013. The EP featured the singles "Mama" and "White Noise," which both received significant airplay on Canadian rock radio. The EP's success helped to establish the band's sound, laid the groundwork for their future achievements and got them signed with Canada’s Black Box Music.

Following the release of their EP, the Glorious Sons began touring and in 2014 they began work on their first full length album.

Produced by John-Angus MacDonald of The Trews, The Union was released in September 2014, marking a significant turning point in their career.

In an interview Brett shared how they got started with John-Angus.

“We were playing a contest called Whiskey Rocks, and we ended up winning the contest. [John-Angus] was one of the judges, and we got our prize pack and were real happy about everything.

“After the show I was there having a cigarette and he walks by going in to play his set, and he stops and says ‘Hey man, let’s have a beer after the show. I want to talk to you guys.’ So we went and talked to him, and he talked about perhaps producing an album for us, and he said he’d do a song for free, so we went and did the song ‘Mama’, and after that he ended up producing the rest of the album.”John-Angus helped guide the Sons and finesse their sound and make their material more digestible.

The result was an album that showcased the band's ability to blend classic rock influences with contemporary elements, in a powerful and relatable way. Tracks like "Heavy," "Lightning," and "The Contender" quickly gained traction, propelling the band to national and international attention.

The Union was a critical and commercial success, earning the band a Juno Award nomination for Best Rock Album. The album's success solidified The Glorious Sons' position as a rising force in the Canadian rock scene and paved the way for their future endeavors.

Going International

Following the release of their debut album, The Glorious Sons toured with Airbourne and The Trews in Canada and 10 Years in the US. Over the next few years, the band released their singles “Sometimes on a Sunday” and “Kill the Lights,” which made it to #2 on the Canadian Rock Radio charts.

In early 2017, the band started work on their second studio album, Young Beauties and Fools. By this time, the band had seen personnel changes with Chris Koster taking over on guitar and vocals for Andrew Young.

The lead single, “Everything Is Alright”, was released on July 21 reaching the top spot on Canadian charts. The track's success paved the way for international deals with Earache Records and BMG Rights Management.

The band's success continued following the release of Young Beauties and Fools leading to awards, headline tours, additional releases and more. (See full discography below).

The Glorious Sons have performed at numerous festivals and venues around the globe, sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in rock music. Their live shows are known for their high energy and passionate performances, which have earned them a reputation as one of the most exciting bands to see live.

Building a Connection With Fans

Since their inception in 2011, The Glorious Sons have cultivated a dedicated and passionate fanbase. This ability to forge a deep and personal connection with their fans has been a cornerstone of their international success.

Their grounded presence (Exhibit A - a laid back AMA on Reddit), memorable sounds, and honest lyrics, which delve into personal experiences, emotions, and struggles, make their music relatable to a wide range of listeners.

A Changing Lineup

Over the years, the Sons have seen a number of personnel changes. In addition to Chris Koster replacing Andrew Young, Glorious Sons saw the introduction of Josh Hewson on piano. Soon after, Chris Huot was replaced by Peter Van Helvoort when Huot’s brother passed away at the age of 30, leaving two young children.

More recently, Steve Kirstein joined on guitar and vocals when Chris Koster parted ways with the band.

Today, the Glorious Sons lineup is made up of:

Brett Emmons – vocals, guitar, harmonica, keys

Jay Emmons – guitar, vocals

Adam Paquette – drums, vocals

Josh Hewson – piano, guitar

Peter Van Helvoort – bass guitar, vocals

Steve Kirstein – guitar, vocals

Discography

Since 2011, Glorious Sons has put out:

2 EPs - Shapeless Art (2013) and The Young King Sessions (2022)

2 live albums - Little Prison City (Live at Rogers K-Rock Centre) (2018) and Live at Longboat Hall (2019)

They’ve also released 2 studio albums …

1. The Union (2014)

Produced by John-Angus MacDonald of The Trews, the Glorious Sons' debut album, The Union, was released on September 14, 2014. The album features the singles "Heavy," "Lightning," and "The Contender," which contributed to its 2015 Juno Award nomination for Best Rock Album.

The Union is a blend of vintage and modern sounds. It draws inspiration from classic rock, but the production gives it a more contemporary feel. The album's lyrics explore themes of love, loss, and the human experience, delivered with raw emotion and powerful vocals.

“I feel that we don’t really try to write like any of our influences; we write songs that mean something to us, things that we think are good, and our influences may naturally come out of our music. There’s nothing worse than a band trying to copy somebody else’s sound.” — Brett Emmons

While The Union received positive reviews for its catchy melodies and energetic performances, it also faced some criticism for its production and lyrical inconsistencies. Some reviewers noted that the album's sound was too polished and lacked the raw edge of its influences. Additionally, the album's lyrical style was described as both insightful and inconsistent, with some songs showcasing nuanced explorations of modern themes and others relying on more straightforward, traditional rock tropes.

Despite these criticisms, The Union remains a significant milestone in The Glorious Sons' career. The album's success helped to establish the band as a rising force in the Canadian rock scene and paved the way for their subsequent commercial success.

2. Young Beauties and Fools (2017)

Released in October 2017, Young Beauties and Fools is the second studio album by Canadian rock band The Glorious Sons. Production on the album began in February of the same year with Fast Friends. By this time, Chris Coster had replaced Andrew Young on guitar and vocals.

“I hope they listen to the album and experience the stories and realize it's meant to be listened to as a full album. I hope they take away a little piece of my time and my experiences and can relate to some of it. And enjoy it.” — Brett Emmons

Lyrically, the album explores themes of young adulthood, including love, partying, and self-discovery. The songs are often described as autobiographical, drawing heavily from frontman Brett Emmons' experiences.

Musically, Sons took a chance and deviated from what they’d put out with The Union. Instead, Young Beauties and Fools blends elements of indie rock, folk, and piano rock. The sound is characterized by catchy melodies, a focus on powerful vocals, and a thicker, more rustic sound compared to many mainstream indie bands.

In an interview, Brett explains, “It kind of felt like we were asking a lot from people when we first went in to record this album. Three times we went in to record and came out with nothing, and then the fourth time was the charm I guess. Definitely reassuring to release something that’s pretty different from the last album and all the fans stayed on board, and to even grow a new audience with it, that’s pretty exciting.”

Critical reception for Young Beauties and Fools was mixed. While some praised the album's catchy energy and instrumental proficiency, others found the songwriting to be derivative and lacking in originality.

Even with the mixed reviews, the album was a commercial success. Its lead single "Everything Is Alright" reached #1 on the Canadian Alternative rock radio charts and the album won the Juno Award for Rock Album of the Year in 2018.

3. A War On Everything (2019)

Released in September 2019, A War on Everything is the third studio album by Canadian rock band The Glorious Sons. The album was produced by Frederik Thaae and recorded in Kingston, Ontario. It was also the first album to feature Josh Hewson on piano.

Following the release of Young Beauties and Fools, Brett explains that there was an energy surrounding the band that they’d never experienced. “We felt this mania, almost like we were invincible or something. I didn’t know if it was healthy, but I did know that we needed to capitalize on it and carry that momentum straight back into the studio with us.”

The resulting album explores themes of mental health, isolation, and the complexities of modern life. Frontman Brett Emmons' lyrics delve into personal struggles with anxiety and depression, offering candid insights into his own experiences.

When working on the album, the band didn’t want to gloss things up, despite their success on bigger stages. Instead, they wanted to “trim the fat wherever possible.”

The result was an album with the signature blend of energetic rock and roll with introspective lyrics that fans had come to expect. But the album also featured a variety of styles and sounds, from the kinetic intensity of "Panic Attack" to the soulful "One More Summer." One track even featured 30 of the band’s friends and family singing gang vocals.

A War on Everything received critical acclaim upon its release. It was praised for its raw honesty, powerful performances, and catchy melodies. The album's success helped to solidify The Glorious Sons' position as one of Canada's leading rock bands.

A year after the release of A War on Everything, Chris Huot’s brother Adrian became gravely ill and passed away at the age of 30. In a statement, the band shared that Huot would be stepping away as he “understandably wants to be with his family during this time … and we know that’s where Chris needs to be right now.”

Peter Van Helvoort stepped in on bass.

4. Glory (2023)

Glorious Sons released Glory, their fourth studio album, on September 6, 2023. The release came shortly after the band announced that Chris Koster would be parting ways with Glorious Sons.

In a post on social media, Brett shared, “This is gonna come as a bit of tough news for you all — but the band and Chris Koster are parting ways. We wish Chris nothing but the best on his musical journey. He is one of the most talented people I’ve ever met.” He continued, “As for us, we’re going to continue to go out there and do what we do. I speak for everyone else in our camp when I say that we didn’t get in this business not to do it forever.” The news came soon after Koster released a new solo album.

Similar to previous albums, Brett Emmons pulled from his own experiences to create the tracks for Glory. This time, however, the songs are more vulnerable, focusing on themes like self-reflection, self-loathing, reconciliation, and triumph.

In an interview, Brett speaks to the 4 year break between A War On Everything and Glory.

“There [were] three different journeys to get to this one. We started recording just before COVID and we made a record—it was weirdly inspired by a dance club in Germany somehow. The songs were cool, but they were weird—very weird—and they didn’t fit who we were. That was the first journey.

“Then we had a third learning experience where we went back to Jay’s house to record, and we recorded probably another nine or 10 songs there.”

In an interview with OnMilwaukee, Emmons explains that the tracks on Glory reflect the time he spent confronting his inner thoughts. “It’s acknowledgment of the pain and what it means to be human.”

“The second journey, in the middle of COVID or shortly after it happened when I moved back home, we started recording another album. We did another 11 songs then and I just felt that they were kind of nihilistic and angry. Again, it just didn’t feel like the thing for the band. I hesitate to call them failures because they’re not failures, there’s a lot of good stuff in there but, you know, learning experience.

Unlike previous albums, Glory features a more experimental sound, incorporating elements of electronic music, indie pop, and psychedelic rock. This departure from their traditional rock roots was intentional, as the band sought to challenge themselves and explore new sonic territories. From the upbeat "Mercy Mercy" to the more reflective "House Lights,” the album features a variety of styles.

Glory received mixed reviews from critics. Some found the album to be too different from their previous work but most praised the band's willingness to experiment and their ability to create catchy melodies despite the unconventional sound.

Overall, Glory received positive reviews from critics and was a commercial success, charting in Canada and the United States.

From humble beginnings in Kingston, Ontario, to international recognition, Glorious Sons is a testament to unwavering dedication, raw talent, and ability to connect with audiences.

With a discography that showcases their evolution as musicians and their willingness to experiment with different sounds, The Glorious Sons continue to captivate listeners and solidify their status as one of Canada's most beloved rock bands.

As they prepare for their upcoming appearance at the 2024 Birthday Bash, it's clear that their ascent is far from over.

