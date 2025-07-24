George Kooymans, founding member of Golden Earring dead at 77

The Dutch rock band Golden Earring is saying goodbye to its founding member, George Kooymans.

The singer-guitarist of the long-running band has died at the age of 77.

His family released a statement saying, "We say goodbye to a great musician and composer whose work extended beyond Golden Earring. George was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, but above all, a friend."

Kooymans was diagnosed with ALS in 2021, which led to the band calling it quits after 50 years of making music.

When Kooyman's diagnosis was announced in 2021, his bandmate Barry Hay said, "We always said we would keep going until one of us fell over. I didn't expect George to be the first. Kooymans was always the toughest of the four of us."

The band formed in the 70s and went on to have massive hits in North America, "Radar Love" (1973) and "Twilight Zone" (1982).

The group was one of the most successful rock bands in the Netherlands.

According to Dutch News, the surviving members are planning a farewell benefit show in early 2026 featuring a lineup of guest musicians with proceeds to benefit ALS research.

Feature image : George Kooymans via wikicommons by Stefan Brending