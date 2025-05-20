Ex-Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese posts funny reasons he was fired from the band

Foo Fighters Drummer Josh Freese says he was let go by the band last week.

In a social media post, the 52-year-old musician says the band called him with the bad news on May 12.

"They told me they were going in a different direction. No explanation, no warning. Just… that."

He added, "Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band.”

So far, there has been no statement from the band's representatives.

Freese joined the band in 2023 following the passing of their longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Freese boasts an impressive resume, having played for names like Guns N' Roses, A Perfect Circle,Devo, Sting, Paramore, Weezer, and even Olivia Rodrigo.

A few days after announcing his departure, Freese jokingly posted the top 10 reasons he may have been let go by the Foo Fighters.

Feature image by Sven Mandel via wikimedia commons