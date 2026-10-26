Fleetwood Mac documentary will release in the New Year

A new Fleetwood Mac documentary will stream in the new year.

“Fleetwood Mac: The Chain” is the band’s first fully authorized documentary. It will feature new interviews with surviving members, never-before-seen footage, and archival interviews with the late Christine McVie, exploring the band’s career highs and lows.

The documentary has been in the works for some time, with news of the project first emerging in 2024.

According to Apple TV’s description, “It takes fans through the highs and lows of their brilliant career, illuminating the exceptional ingredients each member brought to the band’s uncommon alchemy — a musical union that sold more than 220 million records worldwide. The documentary explores what allowed this combination of artists to create singular musical work again and again, and what drew them back together and held them there when every possible pressure, both outside and inside the band, threatened to blow them apart.”

It premieres on Apple TV on January 29, days before the milestone 50th anniversary of their Grammy Award-winning album Rumours.

===

Feature image via Apple Tv