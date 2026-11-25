Merry Christmas, everybody's having fun, including Bryan Adams.

The Canadian music artist has launched a Christmas album for the second year in a row, and he’s called his best friends to help him.

“Bryan Adams & Friends' Great Big Holiday Jam” brings together an A-list Canadian crew including Sarah McLachlan, Blue Rodeo, The Trews, The East Pointers and Lindsay Ell.

The artists join Adams for different songs, but the entire ensemble comes together to perform the album's first single, Slades “Merry Xmas Everybody.”

The 14-track album features a mix of festive favourites, including:

Winter Wonderland – Bryan Adams and Sarah McLachlan

Blue Christmas – Lindsay Ell

River – Sarah McLachlan

Song for a Winter’s Night – Blue Rodeo

Run Rudolph Run – Bryan Adams and The Trews

Happy Xmas (War Is Over) – Bryan Adams and Sarah McLachlan

In addition to the album, Adams is hosting a Christmas television special on Citytv and Citytv+ on December 7th.

The new album drops on December 7, coinciding with a TV holiday special at 9 p.m. on Citytv and streaming on Citytv+.

The single “Merry Xmas Everybody” is available to stream now.