Alanis Morissette released a holiday album, “Good Weather for Immaculate Conception”

Alanis Morrissette dropped a full-length Christmas album to help you get in a very Alanis mood for the holidays.

The Canadian singer who has gifted us countless emotional and angsty hits has named her album the most Alanis title ever: “Good Weather for Immaculate Conception.”

It features 12 cover tracks of holiday tunes and two original songs, one of which is called “To an Empath at Christmas Time.” Another very “Alanis” title.

The single's video shows her sitting and looking beautifully into the camera as she is slowly buried in snow.

A sample of the lyrics includes her classic emotional complexity, such as

“You don't have to perform peace for us

Or belt out Auld Lang Syne

You are a miracle who feels deeply and is kind

Your tender perceptivity picks up signals far, wide

I see your wet eyes when you tell all of us you're fine

To an empath at Christmas time”

It’s stuff like this that makes her unique and why we love her.

In addition to original tunes, she recruited some big names to the album, including Belinda Carlisle, Joy Oladokun, Steve Martin, and fellow Canadian Martin Short.

Steve Martin brings his banjo skills to a bluegrass-inspired version of Beautiful Star of Bethlehem, featuring Brandi Carlile.