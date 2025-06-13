Road improvement program called "Fill my Hole" launches in a Pennsylvania town

A Pennsylvania Town is in the spotlight for their road improvement campaign titled "Fill My Hole."

The town of Millersburg has launched a pothole-fixing program, providing residents with a speedy way to report trouble spots.

Drivers simply fill out an electronic form to inform the town about the trouble holes.

The program states "All holes. No waiting. Some holes may require a little more TLC, but rest assured, you'll be provided with a reason if we're unable to fill it ourselves."

Once the work is done, they send a satisfaction survey asking, "Pleased with the way our crew handled your hole? We want to hear about it!

Residents got nice and naughty with their questions about the filling of holes with some comments including "Can they fill deep holes? And do they clean dirty holes before they fill them?"

Feature image from Pexels by Leo Arslan