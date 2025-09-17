Listen Live

Scientists say watching your old favourite TV shows on repeat is great for managing stress

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published September 17, 2025
By MJ
Watching TV via pexels by JESHOOTS.com

If you prefer to watch a TV series you've seen multiple times instead of the latest trending show, it could be the reason you're less stressed.

Science says that watching a show you're familiar with is a great way to unwind after a long day and relieve some stress.

Some examples include Seinfeld, Friends, and Brooklyn 99, which you can easily quote.

Friends Joey GIFfrom Friends GIFs

In an interview with Very well Mind Website, behavioural scientist Clarissa Silva explained, "The daily grind can be mentally exhausting, which is why nostalgic shows feel so comforting. Instead of adding to our mental load, they give us a much-needed escape.”

She explains that watching something familiar and not processing new information helps us recover from stressors more easily.

“Our brains need to repair from the constant over stimulus we endure throughout the day,” she said.

Feature image from Pexels jeshoots.com

Terry Crews Brooklyn Nine Nine GIFfrom Terry Crews GIFs
