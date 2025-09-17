Scientists say watching your old favourite TV shows on repeat is great for managing stress

If you prefer to watch a TV series you've seen multiple times instead of the latest trending show, it could be the reason you're less stressed.

Science says that watching a show you're familiar with is a great way to unwind after a long day and relieve some stress.

Some examples include Seinfeld, Friends, and Brooklyn 99, which you can easily quote.

In an interview with Very well Mind Website, behavioural scientist Clarissa Silva explained, "The daily grind can be mentally exhausting, which is why nostalgic shows feel so comforting. Instead of adding to our mental load, they give us a much-needed escape.”

She explains that watching something familiar and not processing new information helps us recover from stressors more easily.

“Our brains need to repair from the constant over stimulus we endure throughout the day,” she said.

Feature image from Pexels jeshoots.com