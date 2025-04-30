Why going for a "Fart Walk" is important for your gut health

We all let the random fart slip when going for a walk, but a Canadian dietician says don't be shy and "let em rip."

Canadian cookbook author Marilyn Smith calls them " Fart Walks" and says they are great for your digestive health.

It's the easiest thing to do; simply go for a walk after dinner to get the gases out of your system.

A brisk post-dinner stroll helps move gas through your system while giving your body a wellness boost. Walking for 20-30 minutes will get things moving internally and help you age beautifully.

Gas is a normal part of digestion, and helping move it through will prevent annoying things like bloating, cramps, and even more gas build-up.

Smith adds that an after-meal stroll also helps reduce the risk of type II diabetes.

So once you tidy up after dinner tonight, lace up the sneakers and sneakily crop dust the neighbourhood.

Feature image from Mart Production Via Pexels