How Divided Are We? Even Muppets Are Losing It…Over Rocks

We’re all on edge these days. Even muppets on Sesame Street!

If you’re New Year’s Resolution was perhaps to avoid comments’ sections & arguing with strangers on social media in general, it’s probably because you’ve smashed your head against a wall or cursed out loud at your monitor one too many times. It’s not healthy. Misinformation. Division. People trolling. People scared for their health & well being.

Well, even Elmo is feeling it. In a compilation of a couple of videos that have gone viral this week, see Elmo come close to losing his sanity over a pet rock. A rock that his friend swears is real and alive. Imagine, arguing with someone who believes something so delusional and obviously false…wait, does that sound familiar?

Thanks for making us feel a bit better Elmo. Just a bit. Now try skipping Rocco across one of our lakes to properly dispose of him.

McCully