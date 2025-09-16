Elton John Explains Turning His Kneecaps Into Jewelry

Someone Saved My (Knees) tonight

Rock legends are known for living life on the wild side, but Elton John may have just raised the bar. The iconic Brit recently underwent a double knee replacement, and instead of leaving the old bones in the wastebin, he did something no one saw coming: he had his kneecaps baked into jewelry.

Yes, you read that right: Elton John kneecap jewelry.

In his brand-new short film, Elton opens up about the strange but fascinating decision. He explains that once his surgery was complete, he asked that his kneecaps be preserved. They were then baked, treated, and turned into keepsakes he could actually wear.

Elton said he wanted something “unique and lasting” to remind him of the journey his body has taken over his career. Check out the necklace & brooch below!

Elton John & His Jeweler Explain The Process

Hello Yellow Gold Road

According to Elton, this isn’t just a shock-value piece. It’s symbolic. Transforming his kneecaps into wearable art allowed him to reclaim his pain, after years of pounding pianos and running around on stage.

Elton revealed the story with his signature wit, laughing that only he could “turn surgery leftovers into fashion accessories.” He even jokes in the film that he might auction them for charity one day, though fans shouldn't be surprised if he holds on to them.

You can hear Elton tell the story in his own words in the short film "Touched By Gold", put out by the World Gold Council, here.