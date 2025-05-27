Despite popular belief, eating cheese before bed does not cause nightmares
People swear that eating cheese shortly before bed causes them to have crazy dreams, but is there any truth to the long-standing myth?
Scientists say no.
In 2005, the British Cheese Board gave 200 people different cheeses before bed and tracked their dreams. They found no link between the snack and getting a sound sleep.
However, people still insist that eating cheese puts their brains into a creative overdrive while sleeping.
So what gives?
Experts say you should examine what you are eating with your favourite snack instead of laying the blame on the sweet cheddar.
We know that wine pairs very well with cheese, so it's possible that alcohol is the culprit, as it suppresses REM sleep early on.
So go ahead and eat as much gouda and brie as you want, but stop the flow of vino before hitting the sack.
Feature image from Jennifer Murray via pexels
