It’s easy being green; how to make the viral #Grinchspaghetti
'Tis the season to make everything you eat holiday-themed. The latest TikTok food trend, #Grinchspaghetti, has people dying their pasta green.
It's simple to make. The quick version involves adding green food dye to the spaghetti while it boils, although some people aren’t wild about the artificial colour.
You could also go the healthier route by using pesto or pureed broccoli on the noodles, but let's face it, kids probably won’t find that a crowd-pleaser.
Remember, typically, kids don’t like green food, so parents are taking a leap of faith on this one. Unfortunately, it did not work out well for the mom below.
@sadielanoux
Grinch spaghetti didn’t go as I thought it would. 🤣♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger
If you still want to give it a go to get into the holiday spirit, the video below shows the creator using food colouring and adding pasta sauce in the shape of a heart. It looks pretty good.
@vanessabandini15 I saw this and immediately had to make it for them it’s the simplest things that make them happy ☺️ #fyp #foru #grinch #boymom #momof4 #momsoftiktok #food #easykidmeals #christmas ♬ You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch (A Funny Christmas Song) - Allan Sherman
