Snowfall Warnings in effect Muskoka to Toronto click here for details
All school vehicles in Simcoe County, Muskoks have been cancelled today click here for details
Listen Live

It’s easy being green; how to make the viral #Grinchspaghetti

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published December 10, 2025
By MJ
Grinch spaghetti

'Tis the season to make everything you eat holiday-themed. The latest TikTok food trend, #Grinchspaghetti, has people dying their pasta green.

It's simple to make. The quick version involves adding green food dye to the spaghetti while it boils, although some people aren’t wild about the artificial colour.

You could also go the healthier route by using pesto or pureed broccoli on the noodles, but let's face it, kids probably won’t find that a crowd-pleaser.

Remember, typically, kids don’t like green food, so parents are taking a leap of faith on this one. Unfortunately, it did not work out well for the mom below.

@sadielanoux

Grinch spaghetti didn’t go as I thought it would. 🤣

♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger

If you still want to give it a go to get into the holiday spirit, the video below shows the creator using food colouring and adding pasta sauce in the shape of a heart. It looks pretty good.

@vanessabandini15 I saw this and immediately had to make it for them it’s the simplest things that make them happy ☺️ #fyp #foru #grinch #boymom #momof4 #momsoftiktok #food #easykidmeals #christmas ♬ You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch (A Funny Christmas Song) - Allan Sherman
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close