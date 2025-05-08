Lead singer of "3 Doors Down," Brad Arnold, has revealed his cancer diagnosis.

The 46-year-old singer and musician has been diagnosed with stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma, which is a form of kidney cancer.

In a video he posted to social media, he says the cancer has metastasized into his lung.

In the video, he appears nervous but tries to remain positive.

"We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all. But it is gonna force us to cancel our tour this summer. And we're sorry for that. And I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get."

He jokingly added, " And I think it is time for me to maybe go listen to 'It's Not My Time' ( A 3 Doors Down song) a little bit."

Several people have been sending well wishes to Arnold, including fellow musician and"Creed" frontman Scott Stapp.

If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it's YOU brother. Stapp wrote. "You and your family are in my prayers daily🙏🏼 We can do ALL things through CHRIST. I think I can speak for all of us, we are lifting you up in prayer right now believing without doubt for your total healing! I love you bro.

The band formed in 1995 and had countless hits including Kryptonite, When I'm Gone, Here Without You, Be Like That, and Loser.

You can watch his message below.