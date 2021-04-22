Dog Mullet Inspiration For Your Next Groomer Appointment

MULLETS!

They used to be the EPITOME of rock and roll, and even though the younger generation is all for the new trend.

We’ve lived through the original mullet, we have photographic evidence that it is a terrible IDEA! You may still even have PTSD when photos from the late 80’s and into the 90’s, but you may just wanna dabble again in mullet territory, you know… for nostalgic reasons.

DON’T DO IT!

DO IT TO YOUR DOG!

A new trend has hit some dog groomers, and you know what it is… I mean I’ve written an blurb about it, but lets be real…

You’re here for pictures of DOG MULLETS!

Enjoy.



