Documentary about Canadian Classic TV Show "Degrassi" to premiere at TIFF, and yes, Drake is part of it

A film about the classic Canadian teen drama "Degrassi" is getting the TIFF treatment.

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes is a documentary about the making of the 2000s show, which aired for several seasons and spanned multiple iterations over the decades.

The documentary will also include superstar rapper "Drake," who joined the cast in 2001-2009, playing Jimmy Brooks.The longline for the doc says, "Superstar rapper Drake looks back on his Degrassi era alongside the franchise's creators, stars, and superfans in this engaging history of the Canadian show that changed teen TV."

The Degrassi odyssey began in 1979 as after-school specials called "The Kids of Degrassi Street." Shortly after its cancellation, a regular TV show was born.

Degrassi Junior High (1987-1989)

Degrassi High (1989-1991)

Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001-2015)

Degrassi: Next Class (2016-2017)

TIFF will release the full schedule of films on August 12, with the festival set to run September 4 to 14.

The 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival opens with the previously announced documentary "John Candy: I Like Me," directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds.

Feature image via TIFF