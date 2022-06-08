Listen Live

Did You Know The White Stripes Hold The Record For Shortest Concert Ever?

AND IT HAPPENED IN CANADA!

By Host Blogs, Morning Show

This week as we give away tickets to see Trooper, Saga, and Prism at Casino Rama, we are going over some experiences that were a Good Time, Not a Long Time.

If any of these events came without warning, they would certainly suck, for instance going to a baseball game that lasted only 32 minutes. Part of history, yes, but still… Likely not what you paid for.

However, what if you didn’t pay?

Can’t imagine The White Stripes charged for the shortest concert ever, one that consisted of just one millisecond. It took place in St John’s, Newfoundland and you can see Jack White pick his guitar up, play one night, thank the crowd and leave the stage. No encore for this one.

