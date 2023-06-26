Did Buck Martinez Say Biggio Was Having Some Sex On The Broadcast?

Were you watching the Blue Jays game on Sunday? Craig was at home and heard something interesting on the TV. Broadcaster Buck Martinez slipped some extra information in when Cavin Biggio was at the plate.

Does that sound like Biggio was having some sex?

Did Buck just say Biggio was having some sex? pic.twitter.com/LXkX0iPVPT — Craig Ross (@CraigRossRock95) June 25, 2023

Blue Jays won 12-1 on Sunday plus Biggio hit a homerun — so he certainly had some success — perhaps because he was having some sex.