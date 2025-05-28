DeLorean Sells NFT's to Guarantee You One of Their New Cars

It was 2022 when this video popped up on the DeLorean Motor Company, teasing that the vehicle is returning

Ever since then, there have been teasers about the Alpha 5 and how you can reserve one of the newest editions of a vehicle that is synonymous with the 80s. Until recently, you were a member of the "Alpha Club."

Now, the reservation system is an NFT marketplace that was announced with a Star Trek-themed video with Patrick Stewart.

Purchasing one of the over 1200 tokens will reserve that build of the latest DeLorean vehicle.

So if you buy Token/ Build Spot 1, you get the first car off the production line. Since it is also a marketplace, you can sell your Build Slot.

The most "affordable" NFT/ Build SLot is $2500, with the market averaging at around $10k

NFT breakdown

Think of an NFT like a digital version of a signed baseball card.

You know how a rare card, like a Mickey Mantle rookie, has value because it's unique and people want it? Even though others might have pictures of it, only one person owns the real, verifiable one.

An NFT, or non-fungible token, is like that, but online. It's a certificate of ownership stored securely on the internet, saying, “You officially own this digital item,” whether it’s a piece of art, a video clip, or even a song.

People collect them, trade them, or just hold them — sometimes as investments, sometimes just because they like them.

You can’t touch it like a card, but it’s one-of-a-kind, and yours alone — and the technology ensures nobody can fake that.