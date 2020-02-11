Dee Snider Supports Petition to get AC/DC to Play Halftime Show

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider has added his support to a petition calling for AC/DC to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The petition appeared on Change.org earlier this month and already has about 5,000 signatures. It’s creator Gina Di Lecce says:

“It’s been a while since we’ve had some REAL METAL play the halftime show for the Super Bowl. Don’t get me wrong, ALL MUSIC artists have done a great job and SHOULD play the show, but we all need a turn. It’s time for some rock and roll! And who better than AC/DC to play?! They are coming back together, making a new album and possibly touring again. This would be perfect!! Come together, Metal heads, and get this going! Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is WITH US!!”

Snider has shown his support in an Instagram video he posted earlier this week.

He also shared the petition on Twitter:

PLEASE SIGN THIS PETITION AND SHARE WITH EVERY LIKE MINDED INDIVIDUAL EVERY WAY YOU CAN!!!! AC/DC : AC/DC to play Super Bowl – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/x9Y54c2rqp via @Change @NFL @SUPERBOWL — Dee Snider (@deesnider) February 8, 2020

(cover photo via alfred_nitsch flickr)