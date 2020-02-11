Listen Live

Dee Snider Supports Petition to get AC/DC to Play Halftime Show

Who do you want to see play the halftime show?

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Music, Sports

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider has added his support to a petition calling for AC/DC to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The petition appeared on Change.org earlier this month and already has about 5,000 signatures. It’s creator Gina Di Lecce says:

“It’s been a while since we’ve had some REAL METAL play the halftime show for the Super Bowl.  Don’t get me wrong, ALL MUSIC artists have done a great job and SHOULD play the show, but we all need a turn.  It’s time for some rock and roll! And who better than AC/DC to play?! They are coming back together, making a new album and possibly touring again.  This would be perfect!! Come together, Metal heads, and get this going! Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is WITH US!!”

Snider has shown his support in an Instagram video he posted earlier this week.

He also shared the petition on Twitter:

(cover photo via alfred_nitsch flickr)

Related posts

And the Oscar Goes to…

2020 Razzie Nominations

Epic Speeches from Adam Sandler, and the Safdie Bros

How Cool Is This TOOL Lego Set?

LISTEN: Kids Explain Oscar Best Picture Nominated Movies Based on The Titles

One We Lost Too Soon

WATCH: New Trailer for ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’

Robert Pattinson is the Worlds Most Beautiful Man Says Science

Kansas City Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi Celebrates Super Bowl Win With Helping Dogs Find Forever Homes