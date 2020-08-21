David Blaine’s Technique To Improve The Length of Time You Can Hold Your Breath

I’m not always in on David Blaine’s ‘stunts’ because he is a magician so I assume there is always a ‘trick.’ At the end of the month David Blaine will perform his next stunt which he will be travelling a great distance by helium filled balloons, look out for that next weekend streaming on youtube. David Blaine recently released a video showing one of his ‘tricks’ which was a breathing exercise he used to hold his breath for hours. He shows a few celebs the trick and it appears to allow everyone to hold their breath longer than they could without it. Seems kind of cool and I dont THINK it’s magic but who knows.