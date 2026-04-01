Listen Live

Dave Grohl unboxes Foo Fighters new album “ Your Favorite Toy ”

Music | Artists
Published April 1, 2026
By MJ
Dave Grohl via youtube

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was so excited about the band's new record that he decided to do an unboxing video.

In case you didn’t know, an unboxing video is where you get an item you’re psyched about and film yourself while you open it up and discover what the item is all about.

I mean, it’s always fun to open a new toy, especially physical media.

Grohl started off the video saying he’s never done an unboxing video before, but then carefully shows all the beautiful features their new album “Your Favorite Toy “ entails.

The album even has a lyric sheet for all the songs “so you know what you're singing when you come to the gigs,” he explains.

See You GIFfrom See GIFs

Adding “This is amazing, I'm very happy, we put a lot of work into this one. Our team of genius artists helped us make something really nice for you.”

He finishes the video by saying he was gonna go listen to make sure it sounds good, adding, “ it smells good.”

Ahh, nothing like the smell of fresh vinyl. We get it Dave.

The 'Your Favorite Toy' album is due out on April 24, 2026.

Watch Below

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close