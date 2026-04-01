Dave Grohl unboxes Foo Fighters new album “ Your Favorite Toy ”

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was so excited about the band's new record that he decided to do an unboxing video.

In case you didn’t know, an unboxing video is where you get an item you’re psyched about and film yourself while you open it up and discover what the item is all about.

I mean, it’s always fun to open a new toy, especially physical media.

Grohl started off the video saying he’s never done an unboxing video before, but then carefully shows all the beautiful features their new album “Your Favorite Toy “ entails.

The album even has a lyric sheet for all the songs “so you know what you're singing when you come to the gigs,” he explains.

Adding “This is amazing, I'm very happy, we put a lot of work into this one. Our team of genius artists helped us make something really nice for you.”

He finishes the video by saying he was gonna go listen to make sure it sounds good, adding, “ it smells good.”

Ahh, nothing like the smell of fresh vinyl. We get it Dave.

The 'Your Favorite Toy' album is due out on April 24, 2026.

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