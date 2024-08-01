Dave Grohl participates in viral TikTok dance with his daughter
Dave Grohl used his downtime to participate in a viral TikTok dance with his daughter Harper.
The "Apple Dance" has been all over social media, and Harper Grohl has the moves down.
The video shows Grohl trying to keep up with her moves but never leaving his seat.
"Apple" is a song by pop singer Charli XCX.
The dance moves were created by TikToker Kelley Heyer shortly after the song was released.
@harperrgrohll #appledance #rottentothecore #davgrogbrattttt #brat #charli @Charli XCX ♬ Apple - Charli xcx
Feature image from Harper Grohl via Tiktok
