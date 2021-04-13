Dave Grohl Hosts ‘What Drives Us’ Documentary About Band’s Early Days

“This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music. What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of “why?” What drives us?” – Dave Grohl

Directed by Dave Grohl, this feature documentary film is a love letter to the rare club of rock and roll, as well as an inspiration to every young kid who dreams of a life playing music. Dave was that kid. And so was Ringo, Annie Clark, The Edge, Steven Tyler, and everyone in between. The list goes on forever. While they all have stories— outrageous, unbelievable, insane, as well as poignant stories— they all share a common bond. At some point, before anyone knew their name, they had an unstoppable drive to share their music with the world. Their passion led them to leave everything behind, throw caution to the wind, and chase their dream. Nobody was promised anything, but they all had a plan.

This project was supposed to be released when Foo Fighters were to embark their 25th anniversary Van Tour. Covid got in the way of that and rather than keeping the project on the shelf the band decided to release it, as they should. Available to stream via Amazon Prime on April 30th.