Listen Live

Creepers & piglins come alive in Minecraft movie teaser trailer

Lifestyle | TV & Movies
Published September 5, 2024
By MJ
minecraft- from warner bros via youtube

The world of Minecraft comes alive in teaser trailer for "A Minecraft Movie."

The massively popular game has dominated the industry for nearly 15 years, and now gets the big screen treatment, bringing the imaginative world to life.

via GIPHY

The film stars Jack Black as a builder, "Steve," who explains, "Anything you can dream about here, you can make."

The film also stars Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen and Jennifer Coolidge. 

The game came out 2011, and has since become the bestselling video game in history.

"A Minecraft Movie," hits theaters on April 4, 2025.

Feature Image from Warner Bros via youtube

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close