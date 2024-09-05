Creepers & piglins come alive in Minecraft movie teaser trailer

The world of Minecraft comes alive in teaser trailer for "A Minecraft Movie."

The massively popular game has dominated the industry for nearly 15 years, and now gets the big screen treatment, bringing the imaginative world to life.

The film stars Jack Black as a builder, "Steve," who explains, "Anything you can dream about here, you can make."

The film also stars Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen and Jennifer Coolidge.

The game came out 2011, and has since become the bestselling video game in history.

"A Minecraft Movie," hits theaters on April 4, 2025.

Feature Image from Warner Bros via youtube