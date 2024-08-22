Craig Is Going To Jail ... For Youth Haven

This Saturday, August 24th, join us at Meridian Square starting at 10 AM for a day of fun, all in support of a great cause! Our very own Craig Ross from the Rock 95 Morning Crew is getting locked up—but don’t worry, it’s all for charity!

Craig is heading behind bars to raise money for Youth Haven, a vital organization that supports vulnerable youth in our community. Here’s where you come in: the more money we raise, the longer Craig stays in the slammer! So, if you’ve ever wanted to see Craig do hard time, now’s your chance.

But knowing Craig, something tells us he’ll be plotting his escape, Shawshank Redemption-style. Can we keep him locked up, or will he find a way out? The power is in your hands. Come out, have some fun, and support a great cause!

Don’t miss out—this is your chance to make a difference while having a blast. Make a donation today to keep Craig in jail.

About Youth Haven

Youth Haven has been a cornerstone of support for vulnerable youth in Simcoe County since 1987. Starting as a grassroots initiative, it has grown into the region’s only emergency shelter for homeless youth aged 16-24. Located on Wellington Street East, Youth Haven offers 16 emergency care beds, 5 transitional beds, and a range of programs designed to equip these young individuals with the life skills they need to thrive independently.

Youth Haven’s mission is to inspire and empower youth to reach their full potential, guided by values of equity, inclusivity, safety, respect, and excellence. The dedicated team of staff and volunteers work tirelessly to provide a safe, supportive environment where youth can rebuild their lives.

By supporting Youth Haven, you’re helping to make a meaningful difference in the lives of at-risk youth in our community.

Make a donation to Youth Haven here ...