A pair of cows near Hamilton got married in a traditional Scottish ceremony, while a Goat was the "Maid of Honour"

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published June 12, 2025
By MJ
Cows from uddlerly farms via facebook

A set of cows are over the "Moo-n" for each other, so they got hitched.

South of Hamilton, in Oxford County, the two miniature Highland cows, Muriel and Rhett, tied the knot on the weekend.

It happened at their home on Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life before a small crowd.

Muriel was dolled up in a beautiful flower crown and white dress as she walked down the aisle to say "I moo" to the groom, who wore a traditional Highland kilt.

As part of the vows, Rhett promised to nuzzle only Muriel and share his hay, and stand protectively beside her when stroked.

They sealed the deal with a "smooooch!"

Muriel and Rhett's romance had been blossoming for a long time. The two came to Udderly Ridiculous farms when they were both calves and grew up on neighbouring pastures.

In an interview with CTV, Cheryl Haskett, the farm's co-founder, said people really pushed for the wedding.

"We kept having guests saying … you really need to have a wedding for these cows," she said.

The role of maid of honour went to the farm's goat, "Queen Victoria," and her kids made up the rest of the wedding party.

Haskett says she hopes to invite guests back in 9.5 months for Muriel and Rhett's baby shower.

Congratulations, Muriel and Rhett!

