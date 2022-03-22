Listen Live

Concerts are back at The Kee to Bala

Our Lady Peace kicks off the summer concert season June 30

It’s been almost three years, but The Kee to Bala is back baby!

They announced the news on their website and social pages yesterday.

 

 

Keep an eye out for a complete summer 2022 concert schedule.

The statement on The Kee’s website reads:

Hey folks,

The time has come… it’s been almost 3 years since we saw most of you last, far too long.

We’re just putting the finishing touches on the 2022 season line-up in the background now, keep an eye out for some major announcements coming very very soon!!

You’re best bet is to either check in often with us here or follow along with our social feeds via Instagram or Facebook to stay up to the minute, you won’t want to miss out!

(cover photo via The Kee to Bala Facebook)

