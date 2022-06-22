Chuck Norris Wants You to be Prepared in an Emergency

While 82-year-old Chuck Norris could survive anything the world throws his way, the rest of us aren’t so lucky. That’s why he wants to help us with his new emergency food supply kit.

His company, Roundhouse Provisions offers kits that last for up to 25 years. Each kit holds 76 servings and only requires water and heat to prepare.

Check out the promo video for Chuck Norris’ Emergency Food Kits

There are 13 different meal options in each kit including the Southwest Enchilada, Spicy Habanero Chili, and Creamy Pasta Primavera.

You have the option of purchasing anywhere from a one to six week supply of food, which conveniently comes in easily stackable containers.