Listen Live

Chuck Norris Wants You to be Prepared in an Emergency

His company, Roundhouse

By Celebrity Gossip, Morning Show, Uncategorized

While 82-year-old Chuck Norris could survive anything the world throws his way, the rest of us aren’t so lucky. That’s why he wants to help us with his new emergency food supply kit.

His company, Roundhouse Provisions offers kits that last for up to 25 years. Each kit holds 76 servings and only requires water and heat to prepare.

Check out the promo video for Chuck Norris’ Emergency Food Kits

There are 13 different meal options in each kit including the Southwest Enchilada, Spicy Habanero Chili, and Creamy Pasta Primavera.

You have the option of purchasing anywhere from a one to six week supply of food, which conveniently comes in easily stackable containers.

Related posts

Flea Wants to Play Popeye

Lost Sesame Street Episode Deemed “Too Scary” Unearthed!

Tommy Lee Backs out of Mötley Crüe Tour Kickoff Due to Broken Ribs

The 15 ‘Most Confusing’ Films Ever Made According to Letterboxd Users

US Coors Recalled Due To Green Slime

Line-Up Announced for Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

2 Father/Son Sports Duos Each Do Something Amazing

What Colour Car Best Keeps Its Value?

WATCH: KISS Caught Lip-Synching?