5 Christmas Gifts You Should NEVER Buy Your Wife Or Girlfriend

Buying Christmas gifts for your wife or girlfriend can be stressful. Sometimes this can lead you to toss something in your cart that doesn’t quite hit the mark.

While it’s understandable that you won’t always pick the perfect gift, we promise you that these gifts won’t get you the reaction you were hoping for. In some cases, you may even get sent to the dog house …

1. Cookware

Pots, pans, utensils, slow cookers, blenders … nope. Nobody will ever be excited to unwrap cookware. Even if you heard them say, “I wish I had a blender!” Even if they look you in the eyes and say, “Get me a blender for Christmas.” They may be thankful. But they definitely won’t be excited.

2. As Seen on TV Products

Christmas can be a desperate time for gift-givers, especially with the 25th quickly approaching. No matter how desperate you become, the snuggie for dogs will never be a great gift idea. Saying, “I thought it was clever” won’t get you out of this one.

3. Stuff For Her Car

While these sorts of gifts may be practical, seat covers and winter floor mats definitely won’t get the reaction you’re looking for on Christmas morning. If you think her car needs some love, give them to her on a day when a gift isn’t expected – “Hey, it’s Tuesday and I thought you’d like this for your car.”

NOTE: This category doesn’t count if she owns a Jeep or a truck.

4. Gift Cards

I’ll be the first to admit that we women are a fickle bunch. Sure, a gift card from a coworker or a family member you rarely see is okay. But when it comes to those closest to us, especially our significant other, we want them to mean something.

Gift cards tell us you put absolutely NO thought into what to get us for Christmas … those feelings are amplified if it’s for something practical like a gift card for a grocery store or gas station.

5. Cleaning Gadgets

There’s something both men and women have in common: we both HATE cleaning. At least cooking can be a hobby … cleaning will never be anything other than that thing you’re forced to do on a Sunday afternoon or before your in-laws show up for the holidays.

Giving cleaning products and gadgets is just a reminder of this responsibility. If you need a new vacuum … just buy it. Don’t make it a gift.

If you’ve purchased one of these Christmas gifts for your wife or girlfriend, you may want to head to the return counter and try again. You’ll thank us later!

