CHL Memorial Cup Introduces Fight Cam

We can hope this camera comes to the NHL regular season.

When it comes to seeing a good ol’ hockey game there are a few things you would like to see. An amazing breakaway, a hat trick maybe, but always a fight.

Throwing hands in hockey has been a part of the game since its earliest days. Thanks to TSN at the 2024 Memorial Cup we got introduced to the Fight Cam between the London Knights and the Moose Jaw Warriors.

By the way, you gotta see the actual camera guy…

