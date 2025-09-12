Public bathrooms in China make you watch an ad if you want toilet paper

Video ads are catching people in China with their pants down, literally.

The country is reportedly experimenting with requiring people to watch an ad to get toilet paper.

A video online shows how it works. While in the stall, you use your phone to scan the QR code to watch the ad. Then the machine spits out around six squares of TP.

If six squares don't cut it, then you have to repeat the process, or you can pay a few cents for some extra squares. Either way, you need to take your phone to the John.

Feature image from pexels by toilet paper from pexels by Markus Spiske