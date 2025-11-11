Snow Squall Warning click here for details
Listen Live

Don't like gingerbread? How about the Cheez-it DIY Holiday House

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published November 11, 2025
By MJ
Cheez- it gingerbread house via FB

Every year, companies put their own spin on the classic gingerbread house.

This year, Cheez-It crackers are giving you a savoury festive treat with their DIY Holiday house kit.

The walls and roof are made of cheese-flavoured cookie pieces, and the shingles are made of the smaller traditional Cheez-It crackers.

The kit also includes premade icing and candy to give the home that special holiday touch, creating a salty-sweet combination.

Although some people wish companies would provide squeezable cheese instead of traditional icing, along with bacon bits, chives, and pretzels to decorate, rather than candy.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close