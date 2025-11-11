Don't like gingerbread? How about the Cheez-it DIY Holiday House

Every year, companies put their own spin on the classic gingerbread house.

This year, Cheez-It crackers are giving you a savoury festive treat with their DIY Holiday house kit.

The walls and roof are made of cheese-flavoured cookie pieces, and the shingles are made of the smaller traditional Cheez-It crackers.

The kit also includes premade icing and candy to give the home that special holiday touch, creating a salty-sweet combination.

Although some people wish companies would provide squeezable cheese instead of traditional icing, along with bacon bits, chives, and pretzels to decorate, rather than candy.