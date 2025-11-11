Don't like gingerbread? How about the Cheez-it DIY Holiday House
Every year, companies put their own spin on the classic gingerbread house.
This year, Cheez-It crackers are giving you a savoury festive treat with their DIY Holiday house kit.
The walls and roof are made of cheese-flavoured cookie pieces, and the shingles are made of the smaller traditional Cheez-It crackers.
The kit also includes premade icing and candy to give the home that special holiday touch, creating a salty-sweet combination.
Although some people wish companies would provide squeezable cheese instead of traditional icing, along with bacon bits, chives, and pretzels to decorate, rather than candy.
