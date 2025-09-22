Should we change when seasons begin based on things like time changes and overall mood ?

Well, he isn't wrong.

One man suggests that we should change the start of each season based on some very obvious factors.

On a TikTok account known as "The Topical Fruit," he explains that once the first leaf falls ( and Pumpkin Spice takes over), it should automatically be Autumn.

As for Winter, once Christmas music is in the stores, it should be labelled as Winter, and not wait until December 22nd. He suggests kicking it off on Black Friday.

Spring should start on Daylight Saving Time, when you gain an hour, roughly around March 8th.

Finally, Summer should start when it begins to get hot. Like that sweltering, swassy hot AF hot.

He concedes that these dates will fluctuate depending on your region, explaining, "If you live in Santa Barbara, this doesn't apply to you. If you live in the northeast you can adjust to give yourselves 6 months of winter, 4 days of spring and fall each, and the rest = the hell of summer.

Feature image from Pexels Eugeniya