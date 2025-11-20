Listen Live

As generations change, so does their interpretation of a "bad word"

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published November 20, 2025
By MJ
Ralphie Christmas story via MGM

What constitutes a curse word depends on your generation.

It was once thought that words like "$H!T, and Damn" were curse words, but they are very tame compared to today's standards.

Macquarie University recently researched the subject, finding that the generation born between 1997 and 2012 think words that degrade people based on their sexuality or race are far more offensive than words like  “p—k,” “d–k,” “c–k” 

Mad Cussing GIFfrom Mad GIFs

Per the New York Post, Spokesperson Dr. Joshua Wedlock explained that "words used to disparage and degrade certain groups of people – racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic or ableist terms, were rated as the most offensive and the most taboo forms of expression."

He added "Language – especially what's considered taboo – is shaped by culture, is influenced by societal shifts and what is going on in the world at the time.

This is why some curse words like "f–k" are not considered as taboo as they once were.

Feature image from " A Christmas Story " VIA MGM

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close