As generations change, so does their interpretation of a "bad word"

What constitutes a curse word depends on your generation.

It was once thought that words like "$H!T, and Damn" were curse words, but they are very tame compared to today's standards.

Macquarie University recently researched the subject, finding that the generation born between 1997 and 2012 think words that degrade people based on their sexuality or race are far more offensive than words like “p—k,” “d–k,” “c–k”

Per the New York Post, Spokesperson Dr. Joshua Wedlock explained that "words used to disparage and degrade certain groups of people – racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic or ableist terms, were rated as the most offensive and the most taboo forms of expression."

He added "Language – especially what's considered taboo – is shaped by culture, is influenced by societal shifts and what is going on in the world at the time.

This is why some curse words like "f–k" are not considered as taboo as they once were.

