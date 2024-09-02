Ranking 3 of the Best Songs by CCR

Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) is an American rock band with an energetic sound, catchy melodies, and socially conscious lyrics. Their music, often rooted in swamp rock and blues, resonated with a generation of listeners and continues to be popular today.

I was asked to rank three of their most iconic tracks. Here’s what I had to say.

3. "Proud Mary"

“Proud Mary,” while great, may be a little over done which puts it to #3 more me.

The song tells the story of a man who leaves his job in the city to find adventure on a riverboat. It's a celebration of freedom, escape, and the simple pleasures of life. "Proud Mary" has been covered by countless artists over the years, cementing its status as a rock and roll standard.

“Proud Mary” was written shortly after Fogerty was discharged from the National Guard. The line "Left a good job in the city" reflects his newfound freedom and desire for adventure. In The Unofficial History of Creedence Clearwater Revival by Hank Bordowitz, Fogerty shared that his time in the army overlapped with the start of CCR. At the time he wanted to get out of the Army then one day, his honorable discharge arrived from the Army.

“I was finally out! This was 1968 and people were still dying. I was so happy, I ran out into my little patch of lawn and turned cartwheels. Then I went into my house, picked up my guitar and started strumming. 'Left a good job in the city' and then several good lines came out of me immediately."

While the song came to be inspired by riverboats, John Fogerty actually envisioned "Proud Mary" as the story of a woman who works as a maid for rich people. The idea of a riverboat was introduced by Stu Cook, who was inspired by the television show Maverick.

Proud Mary" reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1969, becoming CCR's first of five singles to peak at that position.



FUN FACT: CCR have the most #2 songs without ever having a #1.

2. "Bad Moon Rising"

For number 2 I would have to go with “Bad Moon Rising.”

Another CCR classic the 1969 album Green River, "Bad Moon Rising" is a foreboding song about impending doom. With its ominous lyrics and driving rhythm, it's a perfect example of CCR's ability to create suspense and tension.

Inspired by the movie The Devil And Daniel Webster, in which a hurricane wipes out most of a town, the lyrics use weather imagery to convey the sense of impending doom. In fact, the line "I feel the hurricane blowin', I hope you're quite prepared to die," was directly inspired by the film.

The line “"There's a bad moon on the rise" has become a popular way to say something bad is coming. It’s also a classic misheard lyric with many hearing “"There's a bathroom on the right." John Fogerty has even leaned into the confusion, singing it once during his "Premonition" concert.

1. "Fortunate Son"

I’ve got to say "Fortunate Son" is number one. It was anti-establishment and took the Vietnam War at task.

Released in 1969, is one of CCR's most enduring anthems. The song is a scathing critique of the Vietnam War and the class divide in American society that is as relevant now as it was when it was first released.

The song's lyrics express anger and frustration at the unfairness of the draft system, which often disproportionately affected working-class Americans. The line "It ain't me, it ain't me, I ain't no senator's son" has even become a rallying cry for those who feel marginalized and disenfranchised.

Fogerty explains, "It's the old saying about rich men making war and poor men having to fight them." In another interview, he expanded saying, “The thoughts behind this song—it was a lot of anger. So it was the Vietnam War going on. ... Now I was drafted and they're making me fight, and no one has actually defined why. So this was all boiling inside of me and I sat down on the edge of my bed and out came "It ain't me, it ain't me, I ain't no senator's son!" You know, it took about 20 minutes to write the song.”

The song peaked at #3 and has been included on numerous top song lists including greatest songs of the 60s and all time.

