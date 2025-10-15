A cat hitched a ride on the roof of his family's car when they dared to leave on vacation without him

Cats are just built differently.

An eight-year-old tabby cat named "Ray Ray" gave his family a surprise when they discovered he hitched a ride on top of their car when they left for a vacation.

In a video, his owner explains that they were on their way to New York City from Pennsylvania and, after 100 miles, stopped for gas.

That's when they discovered "Ray Ray" on the top of the van, hiding on a soft cargo carrier and clinging for dear life.

He was unfazed, unlike his owners.

So now Ray Ray will be joining the family on the rest of their trip to NYC, but first they need to pick up a litter box, a leash and a fancy cat carrier.

The video ends with the tabby happily resting in his dad's lap.

Following videos showed " Ray Ray" had an epic trip worthy of a pampered kitty.

Feature image: Ray Ray the cat from margaret_denardo via Instagram