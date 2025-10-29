Listen Live

Can't Play an Instrument? You Can Still Be In This Band!

Music | Funny Stuff
Published October 29, 2025
By Bryan Flannery


Imagine being part of a band and not being able to play an instrument? Getting recognition, praised and loved, living the life even though you don't contribute musically to a band? Surely there are not many of these jobs available, but if you are lucky enough to find one, keep it.

If you have been to a show you know that usually beer and alcohol is served as well as food -- and it's never 'cheap.' Those are just part of the cost of going out. Or used to be if you're seeing this band.

These guys are made up of a guitarist/singer, bass player, drums and then of course your hot dog man. When the band members get introduced is he the 'guy on the grill?'

@fivemilliondollars Anyone know who this is? #charlestonsc #livemusic ♬ original sound - swag
