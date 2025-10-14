It's your chance to be in the contestants' row! They're looking for people to be on the Canadian edition of "The Price is Right"

Canadians! Come on down!

The Canadian version of " The Price is Right" will begin filming soon, but they need contestants.

The game show is titled "The Price is Right Tonight!" and hosted by Howie Mandel.

Filming will get going in December, and showrunners need people to clap, jump up and down and cheer.

Filming will take place in Toronto from December 12–17, 2025, with live shows daily at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

According to the website "you will need to apply with at least 3 other individuals who also want to be part of our studio audience - and be in with a chance of playing the game. They can be friends, family or even colleagues! The maximum number of people you can apply with is 10. The more the merrier!"

Applicants must be 19+ and legally eligible to live and work in Canada. Apply now at thepriceisrighttonight.

Feature image from : price is right canada by HO-Rogers Sports and Media