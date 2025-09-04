People can buy a box of Fruity Pebbles for a handful of rocks

The town of Bedrock would be proud. For a limited time, people at select Walmart locations in the US will be able to buy a box of Fruity Pebbles using rocks.

Any true Flintstone fan knows that rocks (and sometimes clams) are the official currency of the prehistoric time of Fred, Barney, Wilma, Betty and Dino.

Each stop on the Pebbles Pay Tour will feature outdoor pop-ups in Walmart parking lots, with photo opportunities and cereal giveaways. Fans are limited to one free box.

The company says the campaign is designed to spark nostalgia and bring “unexpected joy” to fans during the back-to-school season.

Feature image courtesy of Post Cereal