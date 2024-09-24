Bruce Springsteen takes us on a road trip in his latest documentary : Watch the trailer
Bruce Springsteen gave us a good taste of what to expect from his road trip concert documentary in a new trailer.
"Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band,' will hit Disney+ later this fall, giving us a closer look at the legend's relationship with his band and life on the road, during the 2023-2024 world tour.
In the first moments of the trailer, the 75 year says "Since I was 16, playing live has been a deep and lasting part of who I am and how I justify my existence here on Earth, But when the world shut down, I made a promise that if we got through this, I'd throw the biggest party I could."
The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8 but will be available to stream on Disney + and Hulu and October 25.
On Halloween, the next leg of his tour heads to Canada starting with a show in Montreal, followed by Toronto, and Ottawa.
Watch the trailer below.
Feature image from "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band,' trailer via Hulu youtube
Live and amplified
Snag Our Newsletter
Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
Rocktoberfest
Wasaga Beach is ready to rock its 1st Rocktoberfest Saturday, September 27th and 28th at the Wasaga Beach...
Rocktoberfest
Wasaga Beach is ready to rock its 1st Rocktoberfest Saturday, September 27th and 28th at the Wasaga Beach...