Bruce Springsteen takes us on a road trip in his latest documentary : Watch the trailer

Bruce Springsteen gave us a good taste of what to expect from his road trip concert documentary in a new trailer.

"Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band,' will hit Disney+ later this fall, giving us a closer look at the legend's relationship with his band and life on the road, during the 2023-2024 world tour.

In the first moments of the trailer, the 75 year says "Since I was 16, playing live has been a deep and lasting part of who I am and how I justify my existence here on Earth, But when the world shut down, I made a promise that if we got through this, I'd throw the biggest party I could."

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8 but will be available to stream on Disney + and Hulu and October 25.

On Halloween, the next leg of his tour heads to Canada starting with a show in Montreal, followed by Toronto, and Ottawa.

Watch the trailer below.

Feature image from "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band,' trailer via Hulu youtube