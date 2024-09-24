Listen Live

Bruce Springsteen takes us on a road trip in his latest documentary : Watch the trailer

Music | Artists
Published September 24, 2024
By MJ
Bruce springsteen via disney and youtube

Bruce Springsteen gave us a good taste of what to expect from his road trip concert documentary in a new trailer.

"Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band,' will hit Disney+ later this fall, giving us a closer look at the legend's relationship with his band and life on the road, during the 2023-2024 world tour.

In the first moments of the trailer, the 75 year says "Since I was 16, playing live has been a deep and lasting part of who I am and how I justify my existence here on Earth, But when the world shut down, I made a promise that if we got through this, I'd throw the biggest party I could."

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8 but will be available to stream on Disney + and Hulu and October 25.

On Halloween, the next leg of his tour heads to Canada starting with a show in Montreal, followed by Toronto, and Ottawa.

Watch the trailer below.

Feature image from "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band,' trailer via Hulu youtube

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close