Breastmilk-flavoured Ice Cream launched in celebration of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published August 7, 2025
By MJ
Breastmilk Icecream via Frida

An odd ice cream is all the talk on the internet because of its unique flavour: breastmilk.

The baby-product company Frida has teamed up with OddFellows Ice Cream in Brooklyn to launch the treat in celebration of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month. 

To be clear, the product doesn't contain any actual human breast milk, it only tastes like it with the description saying it's lightly sweet, a little salty, with hints of honey and a dash of colostrum.

It also contains some of the vitamins found in breastmilk like Omega-3 brain fuel, energy boosting lactose, iron, calcium, Vitamin B and D and zinc, plus lots of H2O for hydration.

The ice cream is only available at the OddFellows Ice Cream shop in Brooklyn, or you can order it and hope it doesn't melt.

Feature image from Frida

