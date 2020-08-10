Listen Live

Braves Organist Plays ‘Beat It’ for Jays Catcher Reese McGuire’s At-Bat

Trolling at its finest

He saw an opportunity and he took it. The organist for the Atlanta Braves played Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” when Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire stepped up to the plate.

It’s because McGuire was caught publicly masturbating in his car outside a strip mall back in February and charged with ‘exposure of sexual organs’.

It’s subtle, but it’s there. The Braves’ organist confirmed it in a tweet that’s no longer available:

#Braves vs #BlueJays
“Star Wars” for Bichette
“Big Shot” for Biggio
“Royals” for Lourdes
“Rawhide” for Rowdy
“Toccata and Fugue” for Vladimir
“Mr. Grinch” for Grichuk
“Renegade” for Shaw
“High Hopes” for Panik
“Beat It” for McGuire

— Matthew Kaminski (@bravesorganist) August 6, 2020

