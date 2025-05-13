No surprise, a little booze makes food taste better

When I say that booze can make your food taste better, a lot of you get it.

Something about pairing wine with pasta, whiskey with steak or beer with a cheeseburger makes perfect sense.

It's not just opinion, but now a scientific fact that booze makes tastier.

A research study published in "Obesity" observed a group of women during the lunch hour. Half were given alcohol, the other a saline solution.

The women who had alcohol were more sensitive to the smell of food, which made them enjoy the food more, and they consumed more as well.

A different study looked at men in a similar scenario. Half were given vodka and orange juice, while the other had no alcohol. Those who had the cocktail ate more, increasing their craving for high-fat, savoury

foods. They also felt more rewarded when eating this type of food after drinking alcohol.

The results are interesting and can be taken in a few ways.

If you are looking to control your appetite, skipping the booze at mealtime could help out when it comes to your portion control.

However, if you want to increase the enjoyment of food once in a while get yourself a cocktail.

Feature image by Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels