Sweet & Salty "Boogie Bites" candies look just like boogers

A new candy on the market is encouraging you to eat boogers.

Frida, the brand known for creating the snot sucker(which sucks snot from kids' noses) has released a gummy candy that looks like something that came out of your nose.

"Boogie Bites" are described as sweet and salty gummy candies designed to look exactly like the real thing, in three "delightfully disgusting shapes and colours.

For authenticity's sake, the makers consulted booger experts —kids — on the accuracy of size, shape, and colour.

The company explains, "Boogers are gross, but Frida knows the grossest moments are the most universal. The vitamin C-packed gummies are a germ-free alternative for proud-picking kids — and a treat for the parents who've survived sick season."

Frida is also known for creating the Breast Milk flavoured Ice Cream that went viral earlier this year.

Breastmilk Ice cream via Frida

Feature Image via Frida