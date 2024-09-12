Jon Bon Jovi helps a distraught woman who was standing on the ledge of a Nashville bridge

Jon Bon Jovi was at the right place at the right time when he helped stop a woman from jumping off a bridge in Nashville.

On Tuesday night he and the band were filming a music video on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Music City.

They noticed a woman in distress standing outside the bridge’s railing.

Surveillance videos show Bon Jovi walking up to the woman and he persuades her to come off the ledge. The two talk for a while and they eventually walk off the bridge together to safety.

Jon Bon Jovi filming in Nashville for a music video for People’s House (war & treaty version)#BonJovi pic.twitter.com/ruv4PiiBnv — Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) September 11, 2024

According to TMZ, Bon Jovi has extensive training in speaking with individuals experiencing a crisis and routinely deals with people in crisis from hunger to homelessness, among other issues, through his work with his foundation, the JBJ SOUL FOUNDATION.

Nashville PD and the Fire Department are praising Bon Jovi and his team for their quick response.

Jon Bon Jovi recently helped rescue a distraught woman from the ledge of a bridge in Nashville. It was caught on video. Metro Nashville PD released the amazing moment. pic.twitter.com/Ue6neq2njx — Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) September 11, 2024

Feature image from TMZ, VIA FB